OnePlus ends smartphone releases in North America and Europe

After more than a decade of aggressive global expansion, OnePlus is officially ending new smartphone releases in North America and Europe.

The popular tech brand has confirmed it will now focus its mobile hardware strategy entirely on its strongest performing markets in India and China.

This decision arrives after months of speculation in the industry. Although OnePlus had denied plans for a full global exit, its latest statement confirms a more targeted change in direction.

OnePlus calls the move a preemptive action in its global strategy, saying it will end new product launches in Western markets to simplify its operations.

Fortunately for current users, this is not an immediate abandonment. Consumers in North America and Europe can still purchase current-generation devices like the flagship OnePlus 15, and the tech giant has promised continued security and software support.

However, the software experience will soon change. OnePlus phones will switch from OxygenOS to Oppo’s ColorOS with the worldwide release of Android 17.

This shift brings OnePlus more closely in line with its parent company, Oppo, which is taking a larger role in managing the brand.

In Europe, the change is expected to have little effect on consumers, as Oppo devices will fill the gap left by OnePlus.

In the United States, though, choices will become more limited. Most Chinese brands do not work with the major carriers needed to sell phones there, which means Apple and Samsung will have even more control of the market.

READ MORE: China’s Moonshot AI chases ‘DeepSeek moment’ with much-hyped model

One of the main reasons for this change is the ongoing shortage of key components. As the artificial intelligence industry uses up large amounts of DRAM and NAND flash memory, the cost of making consumer electronics has soared.

Recent reports show that RAM now accounts for more than a quarter of the total cost of building a modern flagship phone.

OnePlus is not the only company making changes in reaction to these challenges. Asus has paused its smartphone business because of higher hardware costs, and brands like Samsung and Motorola have raised their prices.

By focusing its hardware business in Asia, OnePlus hopes to manage rising manufacturing costs and keep its strong position in the region.