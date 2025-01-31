Onijah Andrew: Stranded US woman son makes startling revelations

KARACHI: The son of Onijah Andrew Robinson, a US woman who travelled to Pakistan to marry a 19-year-old lover, has come forward with startling revelations, ARY News reported.

Jeremiah Andrew Robinson, Onijah’s son, revealed that his mother is mentally unstable and has impaired cognitive abilities.

According to Jeremia, his mother had traveled to Pakistan to meet a person and their family, but failed to return after two weeks. Despite efforts to persuade her to return, Onijah refused to come back.

Jeremia also claimed that he and his brother had tried to facilitate her return and bought her return ticket but she did not come back.

Earlier, the US woman, caused a stir in Karachi following a failed relationship with a local boy, has made a new claim.

33-year-old Onya Andrew claimed that she is a Muslim and married to her online lover, Nidal Memon, 19, who disappeared from his residence before arrival of the woman to his residential building.

VIDEO: US woman ‘ditched’ by teenage lover causes chaos in moving ambulance

The stranded woman was offered a ticket to leave to the US but she refused and reached the residential building of her teenage lover.

The US woman stayed there in the parking area but failed to meet the teenager, who ‘ditched’ her.

Onya was shifted to Tipu Sultan police station as guest houses reportedly refused to accommodate her and later she was shifted to Chippa Welfare Organisation’s head office.

Background

US woman Robinson from New York arrived in Pakistan allegedly for her love for Pakistan by a 19-year-old man. The young man had allegedly convinced her of his love, but when his parents discovered that she was nearly twice his age, they refused to approve the marriage.

According to officials, the woman has been in Pakistan since October, 2024.

Onya Andrew claimed that she remained stranded for seven days, as her visa had expired after the man left her stranded at the airport.