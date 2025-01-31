VIDEO: US woman ‘ditched’ by teenage lover causes chaos in moving ambulance

KARACHI: Stranded US Woman, Onya Andrew Robinson, who arrived in Pakistan to marry her Karachi teenage lover, created a scene inside a moving ambulance in Karachi, causing a traffic disruption on Shahrah-e-Faisal, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to reports, Onya Andrew was shifted to Chippa Welfare Head Office from Tipu Sultan police station as the guests houses refused to accommodate her.

On Friday morning, when the US woman was being shifted to Tipu Sultan police station in an ambulance of the NGO, Onya Andrew exited the running vehicle, and ran onto the road.

Denying moving to the police station, she attempted to hail a rickshaw. However, as soon as the woman got inside, the rickshaw broke down.

After repairs, the rickshaw resumed operation, but the incident drew a large crowd near Nursery.

Meanwhile, US woman Onya Andrew entered the guest house she was staying to get her ‘stolen’ diamond ring back.

The woman asked the administration of the guest house to return her ‘stolen’ diamond ring, while the administration denied recovery of any ring from her room.

US woman Robinson from New York arrived in Pakistan allegedly for her love for Pakistan by a 19-year-old man. The young man had allegedly convinced her of his love, but when his parents discovered that she was nearly twice his age, they refused to approve the marriage.

According to officials, the woman has been in Pakistan since October, 2024.

Onya Andrew claimed that she remained stranded for seven days, as her visa had expired after the man left her stranded at the airport.