US woman ‘ditched’ by Pakistani lover demands $5000 weekly allowance

KARACHI: US Woman, Onya Andrew Robinson, who arrived in Pakistan to marry her Karachi teenage lover, has demanded an allowance of $5000 per week, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The woman was allegedly lured to Pakistan by the teenager with promises of marriage. Speaking to media yesterday, the woman claimed she had traveled to Pakistan for the sole purpose of getting married and intended to stay.

A two-member team from the US Consulate in Karachi arrived at the airport to meet with airport authorities and the woman, Onya Andrew, in an effort to persuade her to return to the US.

The US woman has become a headache for the authorities, who is staying in the parking lot of the residential building in Karachi’s Garden area, where her lover reside.

To ensure security, Karachi police have deployed two female cops for the security of the American woman.

The Karachi police authorities will continue negotiations with Onya Andrew Robinson this morning to convince her to go home.

Onya has refused all alternatives offered by the authorities, including a separate accommodation, insisting that she will only stay in the parking area because she believes her “relatives” are there.

Meanwhile, residential flat’s union told media that the situation has created unnecessary chaos, with residents gathering out of curiosity to see the American woman.

“We have locked the main entrance to avoid any unpleasant incidents, as the police would hold us accountable if anything happens,” the official stated, urging the authorities to resolve the issue swiftly.

During a conversation with the media, Onya Andrew demanded a Pakistani passport and a weekly allowance of $5,000.