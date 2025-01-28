US woman stranded in Karachi as 19-year-old lover ditches her

A 33-year-old US woman was left stranded in Karachi after her 19-year-old lover, she met online, ditched her, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Onya Andrew’s online romance with a Karachi boy named Nidal Ahmed Memon took a devastating turn as the boy turned his back to the woman after she landed in Karachi.

The US woman revealed she had left everything behind, including her two children and divorcing her husband, to come to Pakistan for her boyfriend on October 11, 2024.

The abandonment left her traumatised. With her visa expired and no money or accommodation, Onya has been stranded at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi for the past seven days.

She obtained a 30-day travel permit to Pakistan in October after applying for a visa that same month. Upon arriving in Karachi and meeting her boyfriend, she discovered his affection had been a pretense and he rejected her.

On Monday night, the matter came to light to the police by the ASF. The US woman will be sent back to her country with the help of an NGO.

Onya Andrew will depart for US from Karachi airport tomorrow night, the police said.