Filipino girl marries her Pakistani lover online

In yet another online love story, a Filipino girl got married to her lover from Larkana Pakistan over a phone call.

A Pakistan boy Auhfaq Sheikh hailing from Ghazi Abbas area of Larkana got married to his Filipino lover Maneka.

The marriage event were organized at the bride’s and groom’s house and the Marriage registrar conducted their Nikah over phone call.

The groom said that he met his lover through Facebook but she does not want to come to Pakistan and he failed to obtain Philippine visa before nikah.

Read more: Indian man marries Pakistani woman online with all rituals

Earlier, in another cross-border marriage story an Indian man and a Pakistani woman created a lot of buzz on social media.

A bride from Pakistan’s Karachi and a groom from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur tied the knot online after the woman failed to obtain an Indian visa on time.

The special online Nikah took place on Wednesday in Jodhpur. All the rituals of Nikah were performed virtually and a Qazi solemnised the marriage and the bride present in Karachi said: “Qabool Hai”.

Arbaaz, the younger son of contractor Mohammad Afzal, who lives in Jodhpur, got married to a Pakistani woman, Ameena. The marriage was scheduled to take place in Karachi but due to visa-related issues, the nikah was done online.