Online biometric for car transfer - step-by-step guide

Following all vehicle transfers made mandatory by the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), with the cooperation of the Sindh government, has resolved the biometric verification for vehicle transfer and sale issue.

Under the new system, buyers and sellers of vehicles in Sindh can verify their identity either by visiting a NADRA office or an e-center facility for vehicle transfer.

The biometric verification process can also be completed digitally from home through NADRA’s Pa- ID mobile application, after which the remaining transfer procedures can be completed.

Following the biometric verification, a written agreement on stamp paper must be signed by both parties.

The buyer of the vehicle is then required to visit the Civic Centre Karachi Excise Office to obtain a token and submit the application form.

It is also mandatory to submit several documents along with the transfer application, which include the original registration book or smart card, copies of CNICs of both buyer and seller, photographs, a signed agreement, a clearance certificate, a valid vehicle tax certificate, proof of residence of the buyer, and a vehicle inspection certificate.

Vehicle transfer fees and token taxes can be paid online or at the excise office. The transfer fee for a motorcycle is set at Rs. 605, for an 800 to 1000cc car, the transfer fee is Rs. 2000.

After verification of all documents and completion of the process, the vehicle will be transferred to the buyer’s name within 15 working days.