Online cab driver murdered in Karachi

KARACHI: A young online taxi driver was shot dead allegedly by unknown assailants in the Safoora Town area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The police recovered his body from Safoora Chowk.

According to initial police inquiries, the driver, identified as Shahzeb, was coming to Karachi from Hyderabad. His bullet-ridden body was recovered from bushes near Safoora Chowk in Karachi.

کراچی میں آن لائن ٹیکسی ڈرائیور شاہ زیب کو قتل کس نے کیا؟ تحقیقات جاری#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/3mK96KIwyw — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 10, 2023

The police said that the deceased’s father had turned off the car’s tracker when he found his mobile phone switched off.

Riyaz Ansari, the father of the deceased Shahzeb, while talking to the media, said: “We are residents of Hyderabad, Shahzeb booked a ride from Hyderabad to Korangi and from there he picked second ride from Gulzar Hijri.”

Riyaz Ansari said that he traced the vehicle with the help of the tracker and it was roaming in the Sachal area. The father of the deceased son said that he immediately stopped the vehicle with the tracker and informed the police.

The deceased was married one and a half years ago and has a son, he said, added that they have no enmity with anyone.

Further investigations are underway, said police.