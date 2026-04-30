Online cab driver shot dead in Karachi

Karachi: A 55-year-old online cab driver was shot dead in an armed attack in the early hours of Thursday in the Gulzar-e-Hijri area of Scheme 33, police said.

The deceased was identified as Vehando, who belonged to Umerkot, Sindh. His body was shifted to a hospital for a postmortem.

According to police, the victim was sitting in his car with another person at the time of the incident. Unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police said the victim used his private car as an online taxi and suggested that the incident appears to be a result of personal enmity.

However, the family said that they had no known enmity with anyone.

Authorities are collecting CCTV footage from nearby areas, and an investigation is underway.

Family members said Vehando was a retired government employee who had purchased the car a few years ago and had been working as a cab driver. He was married and a father of eight children.