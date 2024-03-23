Good news for overseas Pakistanis

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday announced an online facility for overseas Pakistanis for renewal of driving licence, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Pakistani expatriates will be able to send their applications via email to renew their driving licence.

In this regard, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has sent a summary to the foreign ministry to inform Pakistani missions set up across the globe.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that KP became the first among all four provinces to introduce such a measure after the Pakistani expatriates demanded the facility for their ease.

Terming the Pakistani expatriates working in foreign countries an asset to the country, CM Gandapur expressed resolve to introduce more measures to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

The move received praise from the foreign missions that is likely to help overseas Pakistanis in processing and renewing their licences without the need to return to Pakistan.

According to the new rules, the authorities will scrutinise and approve the copies of papers sent by overseas Pakistanis and will hand over the licence to the individual nominated by the applicant.