Rs20 bln online fraud, NCCIA arrested two in Multan

MULTAN: In a significant development, the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested two suspects involved in committing Rs20 billion online fraud in Multan, ARY News reported.

The suspects, recognised as Samar Abbas and his assistant, were arrested during a targeted operation, while efforts are in progress to arrest a third accused, Abdul Hai.

According to NCCIA authorities, the suspect had been on the run for over a year and was apprehended in the Layyah district.

They allegedly persuaded citizens into investing in fake trading schemes by promising lucrative returns, eventually deceiving residents of South Punjab out of billions.

According to the additional Director of NCCIA, hundreds of reports have been registered in regard to this Rs20 billion online fraud, which is thought to be one of the major cyber scams in the region.



The suspects used advanced digital strategies to betray the public, leveraging a growing trend of online investment platforms.

This arrest is part of a larger effort to fight against cybercrime in Pakistan. Recently, the NCCIA worked with international agencies like the FBI and Dutch police to break up a global cybercrime group called the “HeartSender Group,” which was based in Multan and Lahore.

The Rs20 billion online fraud case highlights the urgent need for public awareness and stronger cybersecurity measures to protect citizens from digital financial crimes.

Officials urge the public to verify investment platforms and report suspicious activities to the relevant agencies.

In a separate operation, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies, in collaboration with the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCI) Multan, have knocked down a global cybercrime network that was operational in the country.

In the crackdown, five members of a 21-member gang, including Muhammad Aslam, Adeel Aziz, Usama Nawaz, Abdul Moeez, and Shoaib Nazir.

The network, reportedly led by Rameez Shahzad, was found guilty of multi-million dollar fraud targeting foreign nationals, mainly Americans.