Online Hajj registrations cross 308,000 mark for 2027–2030

ISLAMABAD: Online Hajj registration for the years 2027 to 2030 has crossed the 308,000 mark, ARY News reported, citing the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

According to the Ministry, as many as 181,000 men and 127,000 women have registered as prospective pilgrims so far.

Breakdown data shows that 222,000 individuals selected the government Hajj scheme, while 86,000 opted for the private Hajj scheme.

The Ministry further stated that registration can be easily completed online through the official Hajj portal or via the “Pak Hajj” mobile application.

This season features an exceptionally high number of highly educated applicants, including 3,000 PhD scholars.

Following the success of online registration, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has hinted that Hajj dues may also be collected online.

A spokesperson for the Ministry stated that the modern Hajj Management System has become a highly efficient and accessible source of information and communication. As a result, citizens are registering seamlessly through the Pak Hajj mobile app and web portal.

The demographic data highlights an incredibly well-educated pool of applicants for this upcoming Hajj season. Along with the 3,000 PhD holders, the applicants include 45,000 individuals with master’s degrees and 60,000 university graduates.

Demographically, a relatively younger crowd is leading the surge, with a whopping 76,000 applicants falling into the 33-to-44 age bracket.

The Ministry emphasized that the success of this digital system has completely eliminated the need for citizens to repeatedly visit banks or stand in long queues, adding that the number of applicants is expected to rise even further.