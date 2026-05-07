Online marriage certificate service launched in Punjab

Punjab has introduced a new facility allowing citizens to obtain marriage certificates through designated e-Khidmat service centres.

The new marriage certificate service has been introduced under the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), is now available at 15 e-Khidmat centres across the province.

The service is intended to simplify the marriage registration process by offering a faster and more secure system, without lengthy procedures or additional complications.

The centres will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm for applicants seeking a marriage certificate.

Moreover, Citizens can obtain further information through the official website https://ekhidmat.punjab.gov.pk/ or by calling the helpline on 1317.

Earlier, guidance was issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) regarding the process for obtaining a marriage certificate through local union councils.

Every married couple is required to register their marriage with the relevant union council.

Required documents to obtain Marriage certificate:

The Nikah Nama (marriage contract)

Copies of the bride and groom’s national identity cards

Copies of the parents’ identity cards of groom and bride

Copies of the identity cards of marriage witnesses

Either the bride or groom can visit the union council office to complete the registration process. According to the procedure outlined by officials, union council staff will verify the submitted documents before entering the marriage details into the official system.

Applicants will then receive a proof-reading printout to review their information. Once the details are confirmed, the applicant must sign the document and return it to the staff. After verification is completed, the union council will issue the marriage certificate.

The digital service is currently available through the NADRA Pak ID mobile application in selected areas including Chakwal, Nankana Sahib, Quetta and Karachi East.