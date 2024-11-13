Online Scam: Woman clicks on job-related link on Instagram, loses 194K

A woman in India lost 194,000 INR after being duped in an online scam on Instagram promoting ‘Amazon Freshers Job in India’.

In today’s world, the pursuit of part-time jobs online has become increasingly popular. Many young people are looking for flexible work options that fit their timetables.

However, not everything that looks attractive is actually good; sometimes you may encounter an online scam, as demonstrated by a recent case where a woman’s search for a part-time job turned into a financial catastrophe on Instagram.

Archana, a 25-year-old woman, recently fell victim to an online scam that resulted in a loss of Indian 1.94 lakh rupees.

While actively looking for part-time job alternatives online, Archana stumbled upon a link on Instagram that seemed to offer high earnings. The advertisement promoted a position under the banner “Amazon Freshers Job in India,” which looked credible at first glance.

Also read: Sana Askari falls victim to online scam

After clicking the link, she received a message on WhatsApp that claimed she could earn significant profits by investing money in this opportunity. Tempted by the potential gains, Archana was urged to transfer money through virtual payment method provided by unknown individuals.

Between October 18 and October 24, she made multiple transfers, ultimately amounting to Rs 194,000 INR. She was convinced that her initial investment would soon yield the promised returns. Regrettably, neither the anticipated earnings nor her invested money was returned.

Upon realising that she had been deceived, Archana lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station.