Sana Askari falls victim to online scam

Popular TV actor Sana Askari shared her life experience of when she fell victim to an online scam and lost money.

In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show, actor Sana Askari recalled when she fell victim to a scam by an online bag seller and lost hard-earned money, despite being warned by her husband.

“This is quite a recent one, I fell in love with quite an expensive bag while scrolling an online seller’s page and asked my husband for it,” she said. “Although he was apprehensive, due to minimal likes and comments on that page, I convinced him to make the payment and he did so.”

The actor revealed that as she waited to receive her parcel the next day, as committed, she thought to go through the page again to see if there were any new products that she might like. “To my horror, the page wasn’t there anymore. I was even blocked on their WhatsApp number where I placed the order and they weren’t receiving my calls either,” explained the ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’ actor.

Askari shared that she tried to approach the bank with the provided bank account details, who informed her about the scam, but all the money had already been withdrawn from the account.

The actor revealed that she went ahead to get the details from NADRA, filed a complaint at a police station and even reached the FIA office, but gave up on her money eventually.

