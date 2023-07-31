Lahore man duped of millions of rupees in online business scam 

LAHORE: In yet another online fraud, a Lahore man was duped of millions of rupees in an online business scam, ARY News reported.

A resident filed a case against Yasir Hayat and Ahmed Nadeem over fraud charges at the Civil Lines police station in Lahore.

The applicant in his FIR said Yasir and Ahmed Nadeem established two companies at Abbottabad Road two years back, in which he invested millions of rupees.

The companies Capital FX and Betfire were doing online trading at the international level. The owners of the companies disappeared last week, while the website of the companies has also been closed.

The plaintiff has demanded the arrest of the companies’ owners and recovery of his money.

Earlier this year, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Wing on Sunday arrested two Nigerian nationals for committing online fraud.

According to a spokesperson, the foreign nationals were arrested by FIA Cybercrime Wing of Quetta after a complaint was filed against them.

The spokesperson noted that two Nigerians convinced him that they desired to send him mobile phone and $10,000 as a gift. The foreigners took Rs419,500 as customs clearance charges, parcel registration charges, and taxes.