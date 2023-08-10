Online taxi driver attacks woman for boarding wrong cab

A ride-hailing company’s driver ruthlessly beat a woman for boarding the wrong taxi in India is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

An Indian news agency reported that the incident happened in Bengaluru city. According to police, the victim booked a ride to take her son to school.

The woman tried to get out of the car after realizing she got into the wrong vehicle. Its driver, identified as 25-year-old Basavaraju, began to attack her.

The victim filed a police complaint against the assault. The incident made news after her husband took it up on social media.

Related – Fake online taxi driver arrested over harassing woman



He raised the matter with the ride-hailing company over the matter.

“My wife booked an Uber to visit Manipal hospital for my son’s medical appointment,” he stated. “The cab arrived at our residence at about 11:05 am (Driver: Basavaraj, KA26A9391), and as soon as my family got in and before any movement they realized they had entered the wrong cab and immediately notified the driver.”

He added that her son managed to get off the car, but his wife was not lucky. He accused Basavaraju of accelerating his vehicle when she tried to get out of it.

He said that the driver hit his wife on the head on multiple occasions.