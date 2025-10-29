‘Only Murders in the Building’ confirms new chapter abroad after season finale twist

Hulu’s hit mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building, starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, has officially wrapped its latest season, and a new chapter is already in the works.

The show’s official Instagram page confirmed that the upcoming instalment will take the beloved trio across the Atlantic, marking the first time the series leaves its New York setting for London.

The announcement follows the final episode of the most recent season, which ended with a major twist hinting at the new direction of the story. The finale revealed a new mystery surrounding Cinda Canning, the red-haired former nemesis of the trio, who is now found dead in London, prompting the amateur sleuths to pack their bags for their next investigation abroad.

Only Murders in the Building has followed three true-crime enthusiasts who find themselves entangled in real-life murder cases. The upcoming London storyline is expected to shake up the familiar formula while keeping the show’s signature wit and charm intact.

Fans’ reactions to the latest season have been mixed. One viewer on X (formerly Twitter) called it a “disjointed convoluted mess”, while another praised it as “much better than Season 4, with a really good mystery filled with fun twists and turns”.

While Hulu has yet to reveal a release date, the move to London promises a fresh backdrop and another dose of intrigue for one of streaming’s most celebrated whodunits.