Only plebiscite, not any country’s court to decide Kashmir’s future: PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that as per the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) resolutions, the sole method to determine the future of Kashmir and its people was through a plebiscite and no country’s high court or supreme court possessed the authority to decide on the matter.

In an interaction with participants of the 12th National Balochistan Workshop, the interim premier said that he would be attending the special session of the AJK Legislative Assembly the day after tomorrow from where he would lead the movement against the Indian Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the revocation of Article 370.

The statement came after India’s Supreme Court ruled in a unanimous verdict that the special status of held Kashmir was a temporary provision and upheld the order abrogating Article 370 in the constitution.

In August 2019, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had revoked occupied Kashmir’s special status by repealing Article 370 of the constitution. The law had limited the power of the Indian parliament to impose laws in the state, apart from matters of defence, foreign affairs and communications.

The move allowed people from the rest of the country to have the right to acquire property in held Kashmir and settle there permanently.

Today, PM Kakar said the laws could not help make colonies, though they could help establish occupation for a limited period.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan would continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris and would raise the issue at the European Union and other multilateral forums.

To a question, he said taxation was one of the biggest challenges for the country as 80% of the economy was undocumented with the informal private sector being a non-contributor but beneficiary of the government’s initiatives and facilities. Besides, the formal private sector feels resentful of undue taxation, he added

PM Kakar said the government was trying its best to pursue the privatization spree without being scandalized by ensuring meritocracy and leaving behind a blueprint for the elected government.

Calling the energy sector losses a nightmare, he said the PIA had a debt of Rs900 billion and called for choosing between running the country and the PIA.

Responding to another query, he said the government was looking for financing for the Khuzdar-Karachi road and expected the same from any GCC countries through BOT basis.

He told a questioner that some agriculture-related projects were under consideration for Balochistan under the Special Investment Facilitation Council. He said some projects under climate finance had been identified.

Regarding a question about the joint ventures with Iran in the field of film production, the prime minister said the government would facilitate it, if they received any such proposal.

To a question, PM Kakar said this was high time for an evaluation of spending of the NFC funding following the 18th amendment as accountability was essential to make the country a functional democracy.