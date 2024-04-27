Only PTI founder can decide on protest in Islamabad: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur persists with regard to his statement of storming on Islamabad.

Talking to media here CM Gandapur said that only the PTI’s founder could decide on protest in Islamabad. “We are prepared for what he will decide for,” he stated.

Taking a swipe at Sharifs and Zardaris, KP CM said that they only think about their ‘personal economies’. “Currently they are anxious where to get money when there is no money in the country,” he said.

Replying a question about election of his brother from Dera Ismail Khan seat he said,” My brother has won the seat on merit, no candidate had applied for the seat,” he said. “He has returned elected on merit, and it is not hereditary politics,” he further said.

A district and session court in Islamabad, earlier on Saturday deferred indictment of Ali Amin Gandapur in audio leak case.

Gandapur appeared in court today for the hearing of the audio leak case where the court granted him permission to leave the courtroom after marking his attendance.

Moreover, the court deferred the indictment and adjourned the audio leaks case against KP CM till May 25.

In a separate case pertaining to PTI’s ‘Haqiqi Azadi March, a local court in Islamabad canceled the arrest warrants of Ali Amin Gandapur.