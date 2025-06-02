Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri crowned Miss World 2025

Thai model and beauty queen Opal Suchata Chuangsri has been crowned Miss World 2025, in the 72nd edition of the pageant, held in Hyderabad, India.

Besting 107 of her fellow competitors in the prestigious pageant, Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri, 21, won the coveted title in the grand ceremony at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, in the capital city of India’s Southern state of Telangana, on Saturday.

Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic passed down the crown to her successor.

Notably, Chuangsri, who has previously won Miss Universe Thailand 2024, also represented her country at Miss Universe 2024, where she was a third runner-up. However, with the latest milestone, the beauty queen has become the first-ever Thai and only the second Southeast Asian to hold the coveted title.

Following the series of events during the pageant’s preliminary competition, which includes fitness, beauty, talent and public speaking, 108 participating beauty queens were shortlisted to the Top 40, which was then slashed to the Top 20 and 8, respectively.

Out of the Top eight contestants from Martinique, Poland, Ethiopia, Thailand, Ukraine, Brazil, Namibia and the Philippines, four more beauty queens were eliminated from the run to the coveted title.

Chuangsri surpassed Filipino titleholder Krishnah Gravidez to become the continental winner, before she was crowned Miss World 2025, whereas, Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Admassu, Maja Klajda of Poland and Aurélie Joachim of Martinique, were named first, second and third runner-ups of the pageant, respectively.

