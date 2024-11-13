Three-year-old boy dies after falling into open manhole

HHYDERABAD: In a tragic incident in Hyderabad’s Latifabad area, a three-year-old boy named Sufyan lost his life after falling into an open manhole, ARY News reported.

According to the family, they had to retrieve the child’s body from the sewer on their own.

Residents of the area expressed their anger, stating that despite multiple complaints to the town chairman, the open manholes were never covered.

Main roads in the city have numerous uncovered manholes, which have become a significant safety hazard.

The locals often have to place tree branches as makeshift markers to warn others about the open drains. The negligence of the local authorities has sparked outrage among the community.

Earlier this year, a young girl fell into an open manhole covered with rainwater in Karachi’s Malir area, the video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the CCTV footage, the young girl was seen walking on the road, unaware of the uncovered sewer hidden in the rainwater, and fell into the hole. Fortunately, a nearby shopkeeper acted quickly and managed to pull the girl out of the sewer safely.

Similarly, in July of this year, five unfortunate minors fell into a manhole, in Memon Goth, Karachi.

Later, the police officials revealed that the incident resulted in the death of two minors, while the three other sustained injury.

Open manholes are a significant safety hazard in Pakistan, posing serious risks to pedestrians and drivers.

These uncovered manholes expose the state of local authorities in Pakistan. These open manholes often result from poor maintenance or negligence, leading to accidents, injuries, or even death, especially for minors.

In urban areas, where traffic and pedestrians are high, the issue is even more concerning. The lack of proper warning signs or barriers around open manholes make the problem even worse.

Authorities must prioritize manhole cover repairs, ensuring public safety and preventing avoidable mishaps. Public awareness is also crucial to address this concern.