WATCH: Girl falls into open manhole in Karachi

KARACHI: In an unfortunate event, a pedestrian young girl fell into an open manhole covered with rainwater in Karachi’s Malir area, the video of the incident went viral on social media, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In the CCTV footage, the young girl can be seen walking on the road, unaware of the uncovered sewer hidden in the rainwater, fell into the hole. Fortunately, a nearby shopkeeper acted quickly and managed to pull the girl out of the sewer safely.

In an attempt to prevent further accidents, a citizen placed a box near the open manhole to warn passersby of the danger.

Despite this proactive measure, the district administration remains unaware of the incident.

The lack of proper sewer covers continues to pose a serious risk to the residents of Karachi as many citizens lost their lives after falling into the open manhole.

