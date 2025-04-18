NADRA updates online B-Form registration process

LAHORE: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has updated the process to obtain a Child Registration Certificate (CRC), also called the B-Form, making it more streamlined and easier for parents to register their newborn babies.

The B-Form is an essential and first Identity of every newborn child, which ensures their authorised acknowledgement in Pakistan’s national records.

Eligibility and Requirements

To get a NADRA B-Form, parents must show a document issued by the Union Council as proof of birth, which is valid for both inland and overseas births. Moreover, at least one parent must have a non-expired National Identity Card (NIC) or a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

Online Application Process

NADRA has initiated an online service which allows parents to apply for the B-Form for children up to one year old via the Pak ID Mobile App. The process includes:

Logging into a Pak ID account or creating a new one. Selecting “Issuance of Identity Document” and choosing “Child Registration Certificate (CRC)”. Entering the 13-digit identity number and starting the application. Reviewing prefilled information and selecting processing priority. Uploading the child’s photograph and providing a digital signature. Entering the child’s details and uploading required documents. Verifying the fingerprints of one parent. Reviewing and applying.

Parents must visit NADRA offices to complete the registration process for the children above one year old.

NADRA B-Form Fee

The standard fee to get a NADRA B-Form is Rs 50, while an executive service is available for Rs 500.

According to NADRA’s latest fee structure, the B-Form fee remains unchanged for 2025. The executive service ensures faster processing, allowing parents to receive the document within a few days.

