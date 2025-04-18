Hungary Schengen Visa: Financial requirements for Pakistani citizens

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani people who intend to visit Hungary as tourists are required to get a Type C Schengen visa, which permits a stay of up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

For those individuals who are applying for this visa, the Hungarian Embassy in Islamabad is the authentic authority to process applications.

Applicants must provide proof of adequate financial income, including bank statements, to guarantee their eligibility.

Bank Statement Requirement for Hungarian Schengen Visa

The main requirement for the Hungary Schengen visa is financial sufficiency proof. Applicants must submit bank statements expressing the last six months, duly stamped and signed by their respective banks.

Additionally, applicants must provide their National Tax Number (NTN) certificate and other required documents that verify income-generating resources and means of survival.

According to Official reports mention that the minimum daily financial requirement for staying in Hungary is HUF 10,000.

Based on the latest exchange rates, Pakistani citizens must show a balance of approximately PKR 700,000 to cover a full 90-day stay in Hungary.

The Hungarian Embassy may request additional proof of financial stability. If a traveller fails to meet these financial conditions, they may be denied entry at the border and returned.

Other Required Documents for Visa Approval

Applicants must submit several key documents alongside their visa application, including:

Hotel booking confirmation

Health insurance coverage

Proof of return flight tickets

Valid passport and completed visa application form

Proper documentation is critical to avoid visa rejection and ensure smooth entry into Hungary.

Read More: Pakistanis to travel visa-free to Hungary with THIS passport

Hungary Schengen Visa Fee in Pakistan – April 2025

The fee to get the Hungary Schengen Visa in Pakistan stands at PKR 25,925 as of April 2025.

Pakistani tourists planning a visit to Hungary should prepare in advance, ensuring their financial documents are complete and by Schengen regulations.

For further details, applicants are advised to visit the official Hungarian Embassy website in Islamabad or consult designated visa application centres such as VFS Global.