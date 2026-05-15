OpenAI Codex arrives on ChatGPT mobile app for developers

OpenAI is making ChatGPT an even more helpful tool for developers on the go. They’ve officially introduced Codex, their AI coding assistant, to the ChatGPT mobile app, allowing users to track and manage coding tasks right from their phones.

This new mobile feature, currently in preview on both Android and iOS, allows users to connect with Codex sessions running on their computers remotely. Android Authority first noticed this upgrade earlier this month.

Through the ChatGPT app, users can review generated code, approve commands, switch AI models, start new tasks, and monitor ongoing workflows, all in real time.

OpenAI reports that Codex now has over 4 million weekly users, and they clearly want to make those workflows feel less tied to a desktop. In a blog post, OpenAI explained the feature as a way to “stay in the loop from anywhere,” especially for quick approvals or check-ins that help keep projects moving smoothly.

It’s important to note that your files, credentials, and development environment remain on the host machine where Codex runs, with your phone serving only as a remote control. Screenshots, terminal output, diffs, and test results are all sent back into the mobile app.

Right now, the mobile feature works with Codex on macOS systems, but OpenAI assures us that support for Windows is coming soon.

Over the past year, OpenAI has been rapidly growing Codex. They initially launched it as a cloud-based coding agent that can fix bugs, answer questions about codebases, and suggest pull requests. Recently, they added the ability for Codex to interact directly with macOS apps and to multitask across long-term projects.

This release comes at a time when Anthropic’s Claude Code has been gaining significant attention among developers. OpenAI is determined to stay competitive in this increasingly busy AI coding space.