OpenAI developing AI devices including smart speaker, The Information reports

OpenAI has more than 200 people working on a family of AI-powered devices that will include a smart speaker and possibly smart glasses and a smart lamp, the Information reported on Friday, citing a person with knowledge of the plans.

The smart speaker, the first device OpenAI will launch, is likely to be priced between $200 and $300, the report said, citing two people with knowledge of it. The speaker, which, however, would not ship until February 2027 at the earliest, will have a camera, enabling it to take in information about its users and their surroundings, the report said.

The smart glasses likely would not be ready for mass production until 2028, the report said.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The ChatGPT owner entered the hardware industry with the $6.5 billion acquisition of former Apple designer Jony Ive’s startup io Products, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for physical AI and augmented reality.

Facebook-parent Meta has seen strong success with its Ray-Ban smart glasses, which allow users to record and take pictures, and stream content through tiny cameras. Apple and Google are also reportedly working on their own smart glasses.