OpenAI integrates voice mode directly into ChatGPT interface, ditching separate screen

OpenAI announced on Tuesday that it is enhancing the user interface of its popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, to make voice mode more accessible. Users can now access ChatGPT’s voice feature directly within the chat, eliminating the need to switch to a separate mode.

This update allows users to converse with the chatbot while viewing its responses, including shared images, all in one place. Previously, users had to navigate to a separate screen where they interacted with an animated blue circle that represented the voice interface. That screen also included a mute button, an option to record live video, and an ‘X’ button to return to the default text-based mode.

During these previous conversations, you could only listen to what ChatGPT said, rather than see it on the screen. That could be unpleasant if you missed a reply, since you’d have to switch out of voice mode to see it as text.

Now, the company states that you can speak and see your answers appear as ChatGPT responds to your questions. You can also review earlier messages and view visuals, such as images or maps, in real time during your conversations.

This change will make interacting with the AI chatbot feel more natural, as you can more easily transition between speech and text within the same conversation. However, you will still need to tap “end” to stop the voice conversation when you’re ready to switch back to text.

This updated voice mode is now the default and is rolling out to all users across web and mobile apps.

For those who prefer the separate voice mode, OpenAI says they can still revert to the original experience under “Voice Mode” in “Settings.” Here, they’ll see a new option to turn on “Separate mode.”