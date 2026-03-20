OpenAI plans desktop 'superapp' to streamline user experience

OpenAI on Thursday confirmed a Wall ​Street Journal report that it plans ‌to fold its ChatGPT app, coding platform Codex and browser into a single desktop “superapp” to simplify user ​experience.

OpenAI President Greg Brockman will temporarily ​oversee the product overhaul and associated organisational ⁠changes, while Chief of Applications Fidji ​Simo will lead the sales team as the company prepares to ​market the new app, an OpenAI spokesperson said in a statement.

“We realised we were spreading our efforts across too ​many apps and stacks, and that ​we need to simplify our efforts,” Simo told employees ‌in ⁠an internal note, the Journal reported.

“That fragmentation has been slowing us down and making it harder to hit the quality bar ​we want.”

Executives hope ​that bringing ⁠the company’s tool under one app will help streamline resources as OpenAI ​seeks to counter rising competition from rival Anthropic, ​the ⁠Journal reported.

Earlier this year, OpenAI launched a standalone desktop version of its Codex coding tool as it moved to ⁠strengthen its ​presence in the AI code-generation ​market.