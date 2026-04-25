OpenAI Releases GPT-5.5 with Outstanding Capabilities

OpenAI has launched GPT-5.5, its latest large language model, which boasts impressive features like enhanced general knowledge, improved emotional intelligence, and multimodal input capabilities.

This model is available to users subscribed to the ChatGPT Plus and Pro plans across web, mobile, and desktop platforms.

Key Features:

Enhanced General Knowledge: GPT-5.5 offers improved understanding and generation of text, making it ideal for tasks requiring broad knowledge.

Improved Emotional Intelligence: The model is designed for more natural conversations, excelling in tasks like writing help, coaching, and nuanced communication.

Multimodal Input: GPT-5.5 supports text and image inputs, making it versatile for various applications.

Pricing and Availability:

GPT-5.5 is priced at $75 per million input tokens and $150 per million output tokens.

Available to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users, with access also provided through the OpenAI API and Developer Playground until July 14, 2025.