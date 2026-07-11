OpenAI shuts down Atlas AI browser after nine months

OpenAI is discontinuing its Atlas AI browser less than nine months after its release. The company intends to include most browsing functions in the primary ChatGPT desktop application and a new Chrome extension, which it is urging Atlas users to adopt.

Atlas was launched in late October 2025 as an AI-driven browser centered on ChatGPT. Its purpose was to use AI to assist users in searching for and summarizing information on the internet, moving away from conventional search engines.

OpenAI has announced that Atlas will reach the end of its supported life in August. Current users will receive prompts to transition to the new ChatGPT desktop application and Chrome extension, which will offer similar functionality.

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These new tools are expected to incorporate many features from Atlas, such as reading extended articles, filling out web forms, and managing tasks across multiple websites.

This integration is designed to improve the existing ChatGPT experience, rather than replacing it with a standalone browser.

The decision to discontinue the Atlas browser follows the recent closure of Sora, OpenAI’s AI video generator. The company is now prioritizing fewer applications and has adopted ChatGPT as its main interface, enabling teams to streamline their work and focus on key projects.