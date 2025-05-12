Marka-e-Haq: Pakistan Army announces completion of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Armed Forces successfully completed ‘Operation Bunyanum Marsoos’ on Saturday, May 10 in response to Indian military aggression that began on the night of May 6-7, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the events followed by Pahalgam attack were named as conflict Marka-e-Haq. The ISPR said the operation was a decisive retaliation for India’s attacks, which resulted in the loss of innocent Pakistani civilian lives, including women, children, and the elderly.

Indian military installations

Pakistan’s response was a textbook demonstration of integrated tri-services jointness, enabled by real-time situational awareness, network-centric warfare capabilities, and seamless multi-domain operations. This synergy across air, land, sea, and cyber domains allowed for precision engagement, overwhelming lethality, and lightening operational tempo. All platforms operated in synergy, delivering coordinated effects at carefully selected decisive points.

Using precision-guided long-range Fatah series missiles F1 and F2 of Pakistan Army, precision munitions of PAF, highly capable long-range loitering killer munitions, and precision long-range artillery, 26 military targets as well as facilities that were used to target Pakistani citizens, and those enterprises that were responsible for fomenting terrorism in Pakistan, were engaged in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and also mainland India.

The targets included Air Force and Aviation bases at Suratgarh, Sirsa, Bhuj, Naliya, Adampur, Bhatinda, Barnala, Halwara, Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Udhampur, Mamun, Ambala, and Pathankot, all of which sustained major damages.

BrahMos storage facilities at Beas and Nagrota were also destroyed, which had fired missiles on Pakistan killing innocent civilians including women, children and elderly.

S-400 battery systems at Adampur and Bhuj were also attacked and effectively neutralised by Pakistan Air Force. Military logistics and support sites, which helped sustain this unlawful operation against innocent Pakistani civilians—like Field Supply Depot at Uri and Radar Station at Poonch—were also targeted.

Military Command Headquarters which helped plan the operational killing of our innocent citizens, especially the children, including 10 Bde and 80 Bde at KG Top and Naushera, were completely destroyed.