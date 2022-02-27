Operation Swift Retort: Pakistan marks 3rd anniversary of befitting response to India

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan is marking the third anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, popularly known as Surprise day in the country when Pakistan’s armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian misadventures, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement on the third anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, the Director-General of ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the operation involves the achievements of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in shooting down 2 Indian fighter aircraft, and detection of Indian submarine at sea by Pakistan Navy.

The DG ISPR further said that the resounding response at Line of Control (LOC) by Pakistan Army and other achievements are testament to the professionalism and determination of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of the motherland.

“Not just weapons or numbers but the resolve of a nation and operational preparedness of Armed Forces defines success in face of adversity. Pakistan Zindabad,” Major General Babar Iftikhar said.

Operation Swift Retort

February 27, 2019, is a memorable day for Pakistan as Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shattered Indian dream of invincibility and military supremacy by shooting down two Indian aircraft and above all capturing an IAF pilot.

Indian fighter jets crossed the Line of Control in the last week of February and the country’s military claimed to have conducted a “surgical strike” in Balakot area in Pakistan.

New Delhi also claimed to destroy a terrorist camp with 300-350 casualties in the attack. Pakistan denied the claim, saying neither was there any camp nor any casualty.

Independent reports, including high-resolution satellite images reviewed by Reuters, also contradicted the Indian claims.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets on the other day crossed the LoC in a tit-for-tat move to Indian territory, and in a dogfight, an Indian MiG-21 was shot down on the Pakistani side of the border.

After striking down the Indian fighter jet, Pakistan arrested the pilot, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — something that came as an unexpected setback for India exposing the country’s claims of invincibility and supremacy in the military power.

