Operation Swift Retort: Pakistan marks 4th anniversary of befitting response to India

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan is marking the 4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, popularly known as Surprise day in the country when country’s armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian misadventures, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

In a statement on the fourth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, the Director-General of ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry the daring, resolute and measured response from Pakistan thwarted Indian nefarious designs on February 27, 2019. Let this day be a reminder that while being a peace-loving nation, Pakistan Armed Forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of the motherland.

“CJCSC, Services Chiefs & AFs of Pak pay tribute to the resilience of nation & resolve of AFs displayed during Operation Swift Retort. Under the pretext of false flag Pulwama attack, India stage managed a cowardly attack on a fictitious target,” Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said.

Operation Swift Retort

February 27, 2019, is a memorable day for Pakistan as Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shattered Indian dream of invincibility and military supremacy by shooting down two Indian aircraft and above all capturing an IAF pilot.

Indian fighter jets crossed the Line of Control in the last week of February and the country’s military claimed to have conducted a “surgical strike” in Balakot area in Pakistan.

New Delhi also claimed to destroy a terrorist camp with 300-350 casualties in the attack. Pakistan denied the claim, saying neither was there any camp nor any casualty.

Independent reports, including high-resolution satellite images reviewed by Reuters, also contradicted the Indian claims.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets on the other day crossed the LoC in a tit-for-tat move to Indian territory, and in a dogfight, an Indian MiG-21 was shot down on the Pakistani side of the border.

After striking down the Indian fighter jet, Pakistan arrested the pilot, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — something that came as an unexpected setback for India exposing the country’s claims of invincibility and supremacy in the military power.

