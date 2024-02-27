Operation Swift Retort: Pakistan marks 5th anniversary of befitting response to India

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan is marking the 5th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, popularly known as Surprise Day in the country when the country’s armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian misadventures, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

On the commemoration of the fifth anniversary of “Operation Swift Retort”, the Inter Services Public Relations in a statement said February 27, 2019, marked a significant event in our history, demonstrating the resolve of the people of Pakistan and the professionalism of the Armed Forces in response to unwarranted aggression from India, motivated by political considerations and electoral concerns.

The statement said despite desperate Indian attempts to favorably shape the information space, the events of that fateful day showcased the absolute operational ascendance of Pakistan’s Armed Forces over the Indian side.

It added that the steadfastness and competence of Pakistan’s Armed Forces were acknowledged by military experts and analysts throughout the world, effectively debunking frivolous Indian claims that could not stand factual scrutiny.

Operation Swift Retort

February 27, 2019, is a memorable day for Pakistan as the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shattered Indian dream of invincibility and military supremacy by shooting down two Indian aircraft and above all capturing an IAF pilot.

Indian fighter jets crossed the Line of Control in the last week of February and the country’s military claimed to have conducted a “surgical strike” in Balakot area in Pakistan.

New Delhi also claimed to have destroyed a terrorist camp with 300-350 casualties in the attack. Pakistan denied the claim, saying neither was there any camp nor any casualty.

Independent reports, including high-resolution satellite images reviewed by Reuters, also contradicted the Indian claims.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets on the other day crossed the LoC in a tit-for-tat move to Indian territory, and in a dogfight, an Indian MiG-21 was shot down on the Pakistani side of the border.

After striking down the Indian fighter jet, Pakistan arrested the pilot, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — something that came as an unexpected setback for India exposing the country’s claims of invincibility and supremacy in the military power.