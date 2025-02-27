Pakistan pays tribute to courageous armed forces on 6th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’

The 6th anniversary of “Operation Swift Retort” is being commemorated today to pay tribute to the courageous Armed Forces of Pakistan for demonstrating their resilience and resolve against Indian attempt to carry out a misadventure.

On February 27, 2019, Pakistan Air Force successfully thwarted a border violation by shooting down two Indian fighter jets. and during this operation, an Indian pilot, Abhinandan, was also captured.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to the courage, professionalism and spirit of sacrifice of the Pakistani Armed Forces on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

In his message on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, the Prime Minister said that six years ago, on this day in 2019, the Pakistan Air Force sent a clear message to the enemy that Pakistan is fully capable of protecting its borders.

He said by giving a befitting reply to India’s aggression in the region, our armed forces proved that our soldiers are always ready for the security of Pakistan.

Read: The Day the Skies Roared: Recalling Pakistan’s Response and Defining Questions of the 2019 Airstrikes

The Prime Minister said that the Pakistani armed forces have made great sacrifices for the security of the country, which the Pakistani nation can never forget.

He said Pakistan has always strived to promote regional peace, but whenever an attempt was made to attack Pakistan’s national security and stability, the entire nation became united like an iron wall.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Services Chiefs, pay tribute to the unwavering courage, professionalism, and sacrifices of Pakistan’s Armed Forces on the solemn occasion of the 6th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

Launched on 27 February 2019, Operation Swift Retort was a resolute and measured response to India’s unwarranted aggression, reaffirming Pakistan’s unyielding commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, said an ISPR news release.

The operation not only demonstrated the operational excellence and preparedness of Pakistan’s Armed Forces but also underscored their ability to effectively deter aggression and immediately re-establish deterrence while maintaining complete operational dominance throughout the engagement.

On this occasion, the CJCSC and Service Chiefs reiterated their steadfast commitment to ensuring Pakistan’s national security and stability while continuing efforts to foster regional peace.

They reaffirmed that Pakistan’s Armed Forces remain ever vigilant and fully prepared to counter any threat to the nation, upholding the trust and confidence reposed in them by the people of Pakistan.

With unwavering resolve, Pakistan’s Armed Forces stand ready to defend the motherland while actively contributing to regional and global peace initiatives, in line with Pakistan’s enduring pursuit of stability and harmony.