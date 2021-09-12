Operation to rescue three climbers trapped at Rakaposhi Mountain

GILGIT: An operation has been started to rescue three climbers including Wajidullah Nagri, Peter Macek and Jakob Vicek who were trapped at Rakaposhi peak, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Pakistani climber Wajidullah Nagri along with two foreign climbers Peter Macek and Jakob Vicek have been trapped while descending from Rakaposhi mountain.

The local administration had requested to conduct a rescue operation for the stranded climbers.

Four aviation helicopters of the Pakistan Army were taking part in the rescue operation in which the stranded climbers will be rescued and shifted to the base camp.

The rescue operation will cover the aerial and ground search through the helicopters and climbers.

Rakaposhi peak of the Karakoram mountain range is the 27th highest in the world at the height of 6900-foot in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region.

Wajidullah Nagari had become the second climber who scaled the Rakaposhi peak a few days ago while taking a different route along with two mountaineers from the Czech Republic.