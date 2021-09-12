Sunday, September 12, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Operation to rescue three climbers trapped at Rakaposhi Mountain

test

GILGIT: An operation has been started to rescue three climbers including Wajidullah Nagri, Peter Macek and Jakob Vicek who were trapped at Rakaposhi peak, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Pakistani climber Wajidullah Nagri along with two foreign climbers Peter Macek and Jakob Vicek have been trapped while descending from Rakaposhi mountain.

climbers rakaposhi wajidullah nagri rescue operation

The local administration had requested to conduct a rescue operation for the stranded climbers.

Four aviation helicopters of the Pakistan Army were taking part in the rescue operation in which the stranded climbers will be rescued and shifted to the base camp.

climbers rakaposhi wajidullah nagri rescue operation

The rescue operation will cover the aerial and ground search through the helicopters and climbers.

Rakaposhi peak of the Karakoram mountain range is the 27th highest in the world at the height of 6900-foot in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region.

climbers rakaposhi wajidullah nagri rescue operation

Wajidullah Nagari had become the second climber who scaled the Rakaposhi peak a few days ago while taking a different route along with two mountaineers from the Czech Republic.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.