Operations suspended at Karachi Jinnah Hospital

KARACHI: Routine operations at Karachi Jinnah Hospital’s Gynaecology department have been suspended due to a shortage of staff, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the hospital’s administration.

The hospital deals with as many as 120 delivery cases daily.

As per details, the city’s biggest government-run hospital is facing a shortage of paramedical staff, causing the suspension of routine scheduled operations at the Gynaecology Ward.

The patients visiting the Gynaecology department are being advised to visit the private medical facilities of the city.

The hospital administration said there is a shortage of doctors, nursing staff and consultants at the medical facility and they are trying hard to provide facilities to the patients.

The federal government again handed over Karachi’s three hospitals including the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD), Jinnah Hospital and National Institute of Pediatrics (NICH) to the Sindh government, in October, last year, after the PTI government took control.

The federal government approved the request to transfer the control of three major hospitals in Karachi to the provincial government. After the approval of the federal government, Jinnah Hospital, NICVD, NICH Karachi will be given to the Sindh government on a 25-year lease.