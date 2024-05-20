Opposition alliance seeks permission for rally in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan, an alliance formed by like-minded opposition parties, sought permission to hold a public gathering in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Mughal and the alliance’s focal person Akhunzada Yousafzai approached the Islamabad administration and sought permission to hold a public gathering on June 8th, at F-9 Park.

The Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan maintained that the Islamabad high Court (IHC) already allowed them to hold the gathering. The applicants maintained that the public gathering was scheduled in March but the same was rescheduled due to Ramadan’s last days.

Earlier, the IHC allowed a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), seeking permission to hold a public gathering in Islamabad

Chief Justice IHC Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea.

PTI District President Aamir Mughal had approached the IHC through his counsel and PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat. The PTI named the Secretary of Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad as respondents.

Additionally, the PTI requested the court to order the authorities to refrain from using force against anyone attending the public meeting.