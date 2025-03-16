Opposition to decide about movement after Eid: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the opposition parties will decide about launching protest movement against the government after Eid, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Islamabad JUI-F chief said the prime minister is inviting for Iftar, “why we could not talk over the national issues”.

He said soreness in relations with the PTI goes down to an extent adding that “the PTI should take notice if someone of them issuing statements against me”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have been engaged in discussions to reinforce the opposition, despite lingering differences.

The JUI has expressed concerns regarding PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, sources said.

Although both parties have maintained contact in recent months, a breakthrough for a formal working relationship yet to be materialized.

Fazlur Rehman also said that Nawaz Sharif could play crucial role in current political situation. “If Nawaz Sharif thinks the government in one province is enough for his party, where the remaining part of the country will go”.

Replying a question over the dacoit factor in Sindh, JUI chief said that the bandits have surfaced in the region in reaction.