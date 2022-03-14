Opposition huddle to mull over progress in talks with Govt allies

ISLAMABAD: A session of joint opposition will be held at the residence of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif today, ARY News reported on Monday.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders of opposition parties are expected to attend the meeting.

The session will consider over the contacts with allies of the government and developments with regard to the opposition’s no-trust motion against the prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif will host a dinner in the honour of the opposition politicians.

In a development, three major allies of the PTI government, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) will announce their decision on resigning or staying in the federal cabinet today.

According to sources, a meeting of the government allies will be held at the residence of PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain where a final decision would be taken regarding staying with the coalition government or joining the opposition ranks.

“The allies will look into the assurances given by PPP and PML-N,” they said adding that former president Zardari is facilitating the talks with the coalition partners of the federal government.

An MQM-P delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will meet Chaudhry brothers while a meeting of BAP is also scheduled with PML-Q leadership. “The ministers from the allies will decide on resignation from the federal cabinet today,” they said.

Yesterday, PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi confirmed that PML-Q, MQM-P and BAP are taking coordinated steps in the wake of political developments after the no-trust motion against the government.

Comments