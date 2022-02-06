Opposition to move no-trust when right numbers achieved: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that as the required numbers achieved a no-confidence motion will be tabled.

Talking to media he said that the no-trust move is a part of the parliamentary democracy.

“There is an unconstitutional interference in our system,” he claimed. “Whenever the crutches will be removed, the government will go home within 24 hours,” he further said.

“Twenty-two MNAs of the PTI don’t want to be with their party,” Abbasi further claimed. “The country is hurtling towards devastation and collapse and the only solution is fair and immediate elections,” the former prime minister said.

“Whenever elections talked about, a feeler of presidential system put out,” Abbasi said.

On a question he said that his party remains in touch with the People’s Party, “We are united for the future of Pakistan,” PML-N leader added.

