Opposition sitting at Zardari House to finalize no-trust move

ISLAMABAD: A key sitting of the opposition leaders is expected at Zardari House here, citing sources ARY News reported on Monday.

The opposition leadership will finalize its consultations over the political chess-game with regard to the no-trust motion, sources said.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman will meet former president Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the numbers game over the opposition parties’ no-confidence move against the government.

The leaders will give final touches to their game plan, according to sources.

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif will visit Zardari House after holding a session of the PML-N parliamentary party, sources said.

According to sources, Asif Ali Zardari has invited Shehbaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman to the meeting and will host a dinner in their honour.

Amid recent political developments, senior leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has approached PTI Punjab leader and MPA Aleem Khan as the latter plans to form a joint group with estranged party leader Jahangir Tareen.

According to sources privy to the development, Aleem Khan has met more than two dozen lawmakers of the Punjab Assembly in the past three days.

“Aleem Khan will meet members of the like-minded group at the residence of Jahangir Tareen where they will likely to devise a strategy to move forward amid the ongoing political developments,” they said.

Earlier it was reported that Jahangir Tareen will consult like-minded lawmakers via video link over a no-trust move against the incumbent government.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting, Tareen would chair the meeting via video link from London and they would mull over the strategy if a no-trust motion is moved against the government.

