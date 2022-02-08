Opposition stages walkout from Senate over ministers’ absence

ISLAMABAD: The opposition members on Tuesday staged walkout from the Senate session over absence of concerned ministers during the question hour, ARY News reported.

PML-N parliamentary leader Azam Nazeer Tarar said that concerned ministers not arrived in the session to give answers over questions concerned with their ministries. “It is inappropriate if single minister run the house,” Tarar said.

People’s Party’s Senator Sherry Rehman, it didn’t happen in any government that a minister stands and answer all questions.

“If the government has to continued this practice, then the opposition will not sit with them and will hold its session outside,” Senator Rehman said.

“The Parliament has been made dysfunctional and unelected people are taking decisions,” Jamaat-e-Islami’s Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said, adding that “this practice will not be further tolerated”.

In absence of the opposition only eight senators from the treasury were present in the session. The continued the session and blasted the opposition in their fiery speeches. While the opposition senators staged walkout and went to the lobby.

Talking to media outside the house, Sherry Rehman said that the “House of the Parliament was degraded during the question hour. The opposition has decided that the reply of questions from single minister will not be acceptable,” she said. ” The government now running the session without the opposition, which have no legal mandate,” PPP Senator said.

