Sunday, April 3, 2022
Azhar Farooq

Opposition submits no trust move against NA Speaker Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition on Thursday submitted a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, on the day of vote on a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

After submission of a no-confidence motion against speaker Asad Qaiser, the National Assembly session will now be chaired by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.


This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.  

