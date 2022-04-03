Opposition submits no trust move against NA Speaker Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition on Thursday submitted a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, on the day of vote on a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

After submission of a no-confidence motion against speaker Asad Qaiser, the National Assembly session will now be chaired by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.



This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

