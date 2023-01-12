Opposition terms Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence ‘illegal’

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday termed CM Pervaiz Elahi’s trust vote a sham and fraudulent vote that was stolen in the cover of the night, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters outside the assembly in the early hours of Thursday, Rana Sanaullah — who witnessed proceedings from the gallery — said the Punjab Assembly proceedings were extended for 7 to 8 hours and the second agenda was issued after 12am which is “against the rules and constitution”.

“The session was dragged on for six to seven hours and then suddenly a new session commenced post-midnight with a new agenda and a vote of confidence was bulldozed.”

“Then how could they do this, after relaxing all the rules,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah maintained that the ruling PTI and the PML-Q lacked sufficient numbers for the vote of confidence, adding that the opposition was not allowed to observe the vote counting.

Elahi proves majority in chaotic Punjab Assembly session

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi obtained vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly during a special session of the provincial assembly in the wee hours of Thursday.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan chaired the session in which PTI leader and Member Punjab Assembly Mian Aslam Iqbal tabled a resolution expressing confidence in the Chief Minister.

186 members of the ruling coalition reposed confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister while opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) boycotted the session.

‘Punjab Assembly to be dissolved tomorrow’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies is expected to take place tomorrow barring any legal obstacles.

Addressing media in Lahore, following the successful vote of confidence by CM Pervaiz Elahi, he said Punjab CM got the required 186 votes.

Criticising PML-N leaders for boycotting assembly proceedings he said that they should had participated in the vote of confidence proceedings but they chose to flee.

Fawad Chaudhry said Rana Sanaullah and Ata Tarar left for Islamabad following rain in Punjab.

