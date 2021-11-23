Opposition to approach SC against EVM legislation, decides PDM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to issue a show-cause notice to its missing members from today’s meeting of the top leaders of the multi-party opposition alliance, ARY NEWS reported.

PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman chaired the meeting on Tuesday where it was also decided to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) against the legislation on electoral reforms and electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The meeting approved the decisions of the joint opposition’s parliamentary steering committee and according to sources, Farooq Naek of the PPP, Azam Nazeer Tarar of the PML-N and Kamran Murtaza of the JUI-F would jointly devise a strategy regarding legal course against the legislation.

The opposition also decided to take support from the President of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Ahsan Bhoon in this regard.

The PDM meeting, according to sources, further supported Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s suggestion regarding tendering resignations from assemblies after leading a long march to Islamabad.

“The meeting also demanded to immediately hold general elections in 2022,” they said.

Read More: ECP FORMS COMMITTEES TO IMPLEMENT LEGISLATION ON EVMS, INTERNET VOTING

The joint session of the Parliament on November 17 passed important bills including the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Second Election Amendment Bill 2021.

The bills related to the use of EVMs and Second Election Amendment Bill 2021 were presented by Adviser to Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan in the joint session of the Parliament.

The bills were passed with the majority.

