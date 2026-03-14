Oprah Winfrey breaks the ice over her walk in Paris Fashion Week

Oprah Winfrey broke her silence over social media critics, who mocked her walk during her Paris Fashion Week appearance alongside best friend, Gayle King.

On March 4, the 72-year-old media mogul, who has been proudly showcasing her dramatic weight loss while attending runway shows across the French capital, started a debate after arriving at the Chloé show at the Tennis Club de Paris.

Although her outfit was impeccable, it was clips of the star cautiously waddling down the red carpet that quickly went viral.

Online users were quick to express their opinion, with one claiming she looked “disoriented, unsteady, stiff,” while others speculated about her past knee surgery or joked that the pair appeared older than their years.

But Oprah decided she wouldn’t stay silent over the issue, and later, she shared a clip by @jznotthatjayz via her Instagram Stories and also addressed the moment directly during a break from filming. According to Winfrey, there was a perfectly logical reason behind the much-discussed walk.

Pointing at the audience, she began, “On the internet, somebody was – you know how people drag you on the internet, so they were dragging me and Gail, saying ‘Look at them walking like they’re 90 years old’”.

Oprah then explained that the awkward moment happened just as she arrived at the Chloé fashion show.

“And so there was a moment where we’re walking into the Chloe fashion show, and my assistant had just handed me the Chloe sunglasses before I got out of the car.”

“Now I wear glasses, or I wear contacts, so those were not prescription glasses,” Oprah further informed.

“I didn’t know where I was walking, I could not see,” she added as the audience laughed even more.

“So, everybody who’s saying you’re walking like you’re 90, I could not see! I said to security, ‘I can’t see. I can’t see. Tell me, tell me where I’m walking. I can’t see,” the former TV show host added.

“And Gail’s like, ‘I got two broken toes. I can’t walk.’ And that’s the reason we looked like we were 90-years old,” Oprah Winfrey concluded.