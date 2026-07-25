Why Oprah Winfrey faces fresh backlash?

Oprah Winfrey has once again put the spotlight on her explosive 2021 interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after explaining her thought process behind a now-famous line of questioning.

In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this week, Winfrey recalled asking the Duchess of Sussex the defining interview question during their tell-all sit-down: “Were you silent, or were you silenced?” The Defining Moment The scene played out on CBS in March 2021 as Markle described moving from her past as an outspoken women’s rights advocate to life as an institution’s working royal and candidly said she had been “silent.”

That’s when Winfrey subtly put up her hand and said that as a woman of color, she’d been asked for further clarification, to which the Duchess replied “The latter.”

Key Interview Details Oprah Interview The original interview of Harry and Meghan lasted three and a half hours. Oprah said neither Harry nor Meghan had been given an indication of what the specific questions would be, although Winfrey did inform them she wanted to discuss “all things significant” about their exit.

They discussed stepping back from royal duties, security, Meghan’s claims about mental health, and allegations that a senior royal made a remark about their son’s potential skin color. The Internet Reacts with both critics and supporters to Winfrey’s new remarks.

The responses were immediate, with some users calling the explanation “sad,” “rehabilitated,” and“ another way of saying ‘we let you run with that, didn’t we.’”

Others defended Winfrey. “You forget ‘protocol and how that royal family operated’ at the time so no you absolutely ask these questions,” one user posted.

Another supporter wrote, “Everyone acts like they’re tough interviewer, but that was the best move… give someone to talk the talk or walk the talk so you tell what you’re about …she’s smart.”