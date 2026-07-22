Oprah Winfrey reveals favorite Meghan interview moment

Millions tuned in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s prime-time special with Oprah Winfrey two-hour special in which the couple discusses everything from their early days of dating and their transition away from the role of senior royal family members, to pressures from the media and relationships with “The Firm.” Here’s a breakdown of the main reveals in their chat with Winfrey and verified facts and context:

1. Mental health concerns and institutional response

During the interview, Meghan spoke about being so depressed and having suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie, that “she went to the Palace and HR and asked for help, but was told ‘that’s not what the palace can do for you.’ We know that if they’d done anything to protect her and her family, it’s likely that a story wouldn’t be public and maybe Meghan’s mental state would be improved. She even suggested that they seek treatment outside the palace, but was discouraged, given the potential impact on The Firm.

The Prince explained the concern over the repetition of his mother’s experience in light of the press invasion she suffered: “I can’t… can’t even imagine what she must have gone through.” The candid discussion of Meghan’s struggles has helped foster open discussion of mental health care within the workplace, and how public-facing professionals are protected.

2. Royal titles, security and family conversations

In conversations before and during Meghan’s pregnancy, issues arose about security and titles for their child, Archie.

“Were you told that Archie would not be given security?

Were you told that the baby would not be given a title?

You were told that,” Oprah asked.

Meghan confirmed, “yes.”

According to a 1917 Letters Patent established by King George V: “the title of “Prince” or “Princess” shall be granted only to the children of the Sovereign, grandchildren of the Sovereign in the male line and the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales.” However, as children of a son of the Queen, they were eligible to hold the titles of prince and princess following the ascension of Charles as King in September.

3. Discussions about family and race

The couple said private conversations about the appearance of their then-unborn son had taken place. Oprah asked if there were discussions about how “dark” their baby would be.

Oprah Clarifies Prince Harry was on the Calls Meghan was Referring To

After the special aired, Oprah told CBS This Morning that “Harry wanted to clarify to me that in those conversations, neither the Queen nor Prince Philip were part of those conversations.” Prince Harry has subsequently added in other interviews that the couple differentiate between racist intent and unconscious bias.

4. Loss of Financial Support from The Firm and Reliance on Princess Diana’s Money

The Duke said that in early 2020 – when they ceased to be senior royal family members and before signing commercial contracts – the royal family cut off his financial support, forcing them to live off of inherited funds from Princess Diana to help cover their security costs and find a house. “My family literally cut me off financially. And I’ve had to rely on what my mother left me. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have been able to do this.” he stated.

Tax-supported Metropolitan Police protection provided to senior royal family members is handled by a body known as RAVEC – the Royal and Diplomatic Protection Group’s – and that body makes the decision on who gets protection, considering royal roles and international protocols rather than family relationships.

Unprecedented Openness. The interview, similar to Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview, was perhaps the most direct any senior royal family member has ever been in publicly disclosing personal insights and conflicts with the palace.

Family vs. The Institution. Both Prince Harry and Meghan drew a clear line between their personal relationships with members of the royal family – which included sentiments of love and respect for Queen Elizabeth II – and the operations of the “Firm” or the institutions responsible for managing royal family affairs.

Global Buzz. An estimated 17.1 million viewers tuned into the special when it aired in the United States. In response, Buckingham Palace issued a statement in which it noted that “recollections may vary” but vowed to address the family’s matters privately.